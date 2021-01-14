Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec, Canada; the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Hondura, as well as Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

