Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 251,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,999. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

