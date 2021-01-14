Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,683,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

