Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $262.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.