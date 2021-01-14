Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

NYSE:AXP opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

