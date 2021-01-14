Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 353.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

