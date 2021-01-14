Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

