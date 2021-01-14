Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

