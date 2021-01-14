Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $18,028,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

