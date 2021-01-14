Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,622 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.