Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 7,499 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

