Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

