Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

NYSE TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

