Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $405.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.39. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $409.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.