Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

