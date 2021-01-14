Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $76,000 in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXE stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.