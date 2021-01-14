Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

