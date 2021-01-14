Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 254.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

