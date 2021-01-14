Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,585,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

