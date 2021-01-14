Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of 770% compared to the typical volume of 437 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 289,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 194,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

