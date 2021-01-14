Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.70.

Globant stock opened at $212.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

