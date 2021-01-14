Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Glu Mobile by 365.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 103,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 531,494 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

