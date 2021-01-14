Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 1,160,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,230,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOL. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

