Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 94,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

