Golar LNG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,257 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

