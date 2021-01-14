Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,097.49

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $8,097.49 and $85.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00105397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00233853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055879 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.44 or 0.83015977 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

