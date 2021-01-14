Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.4 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Gold Road Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

