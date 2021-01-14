Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

