Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 219,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

