Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 324,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 88,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

