Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Graco has raised its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

GGG stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,854 shares of company stock worth $13,790,680. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

