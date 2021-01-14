Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.68.

About Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

