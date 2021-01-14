Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.57. Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 12,129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

