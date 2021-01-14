Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.63

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.63 and traded as high as $51.58. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 20,129 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $707.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

