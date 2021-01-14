Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $623,000 Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

