Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $700,000 Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neenah were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter worth about $5,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 148.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 169.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. BidaskClub lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE NP opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

