Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yelp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

