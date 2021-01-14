Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,292 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.81 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

