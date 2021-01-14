Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,609 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $17.84 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $639.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

