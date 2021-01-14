Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,768 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

