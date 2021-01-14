Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AAR were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AAR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $38.84 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

