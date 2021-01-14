Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HNI were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HNI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,195 shares of company stock worth $4,004,284. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HNI shares. Sidoti increased their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

