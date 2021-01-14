Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

NYSE GDDY remained flat at $$81.82 on Thursday. 1,089,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

