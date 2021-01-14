Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 709,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.