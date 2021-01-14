Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

