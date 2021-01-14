Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 17,365 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.