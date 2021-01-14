Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,077,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after buying an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BHP Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,583. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

