Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $28.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $109.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.