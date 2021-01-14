Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.60

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.60 and last traded at $156.85, with a volume of 2289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.