GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 107,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,805. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.21 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

